HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Nadine Hutton—Bloomberg via Getty Images

16

Vodafone

VOD

U.K.

Extending the e-commerce boom to African merchants.

This year saw the 10th anniversary of the payments system M-Pesa, launched by Vodafone and ­Safaricom in ­Kenya. The platform, which lets people send currency via text message, has spread to 30 million users in 10 nations. The partners hope to extend its empowering effects with an e-commerce site, Masoko, designed to help small merchants find customers.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Technology

Industry

Telecommunications

CEO

Vittorio Colao

Website

http://www.vodafone.com

Employees

111,556

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$52,223

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$-6,904

Market Value ($M)

$75,377

Vodafone is also featured in these fortune lists

#149

Global 500

News about Vodafone

ForgeRock Raises $88 Million Ahead of Planned IPO

The company counts Geico, Vodafone, and Belgium among its customers.

Read More →
Vodafone Is Adding 2,100 Jobs in the U.K. as Part of an Investment Drive

The move is part of a $2.4 billion investment drive to improve its home market service.

Read More →
Vodafone Joins BT Warning of Pressures on International Corporate Business

Growth for the world's second-biggest mobile operator has slowed.

Read More →
Vodafone Is in Merger Talks to Create India’s Biggest Cellphone Company

Last year the market was thrown into turmoil again with the arrival of new competition.

Read More →
Alibaba's Cloud Services Are About to Get a Lot Bigger Outside China

As it seeks to grab global market share from leading players Amazon and Microsoft.

Read More →
15
17
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.