Extending the e-commerce boom to African merchants.
This year saw the 10th anniversary of the payments system M-Pesa, launched by Vodafone and Safaricom in Kenya. The platform, which lets people send currency via text message, has spread to 30 million users in 10 nations. The partners hope to extend its empowering effects with an e-commerce site, Masoko, designed to help small merchants find customers.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Technology
Industry
Telecommunications
CEO
Vittorio Colao
Website
Employees
111,556
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$52,223
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$-6,904
Market Value ($M)
$75,377
#149
