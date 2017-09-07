HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo:Mark Makela—The New York Times/Redux

26

Vanguard

U.S.

Slashing the cost of investing for retirement savers.

Index funds, which mirror the stock market’s performance at low cost, outperform the vast majority of funds run by high-priced stock pickers. Vanguard introduced the first such fund in 1976: Growth exploded four years ago as investors traumatized by the financial crisis began stampeding to index funds, overwhelmingly Vanguard’s, into which they now deposit over $100 million an hour. The “Vanguard effect” has forced competitors to cut their costs. The result: more comfortable retirements for millions of people.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

CEO

Bill McNabb

Website

http://www.vanguard.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

