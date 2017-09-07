Slashing the cost of investing for retirement savers.
Index funds, which mirror the stock market’s performance at low cost, outperform the vast majority of funds run by high-priced stock pickers. Vanguard introduced the first such fund in 1976: Growth exploded four years ago as investors traumatized by the financial crisis began stampeding to index funds, overwhelmingly Vanguard’s, into which they now deposit over $100 million an hour. The “Vanguard effect” has forced competitors to cut their costs. The result: more comfortable retirements for millions of people.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
CEO
Bill McNabb
Website
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-