A consumer-goods and food giant aims to integrate sustainability into, well, everything.
Unilever, the food and consumer-goods giant behind Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayo, has placed a big bet that it can best grow by “making sustainable living commonplace.” Attempts to resolve social challenges like food waste and climate change aren’t side projects: They’re integrated into how its businesses are run, whether that means cutting back on water use or reducing plastic in packaging. Unilever’s board rallied behind that vision this year to help stymie an unsolicited takeover bid from Kraft Heinz; some worried that the latter company’s emphasis on cost-cutting would undermine Unilever’s ethos.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Household & Personal Products
CEO
Paul Polman
Website
Employees
168,832
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$58,292
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$5,733
Market Value ($M)
$174,254
#150
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Unilever
They want to make their supply chains safer.
Others are showing support for Merck CEO Ken Frazier.
It's funding the home-cleaning service Helpling.
Business is pushing back against the Brexiteers
Eric Fredette explains how he develops new ice cream flavors for the company.