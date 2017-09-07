HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

21

Unilever

UL

U.K./Netherlands

A consumer-goods and food giant aims to integrate sustainability into, well, everything.

Unilever, the food and consumer-goods giant behind Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayo, has placed a big bet that it can best grow by “making sustainable living commonplace.” Attempts to resolve social challenges like food waste and climate change aren’t side projects: They’re integrated into how its businesses are run, whether that means cutting back on water use or reducing plastic in packaging. Unilever’s board rallied behind that vision this year to help stymie an unsolicited takeover bid from Kraft Heinz; some worried that the latter company’s emphasis on cost-cutting would undermine Unilever’s ethos.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Household & Personal Products

CEO

Paul Polman

Website

http://www.unilever.com

Employees

168,832

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$58,292

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$5,733

Market Value ($M)

$174,254

