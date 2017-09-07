HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

9

Johnson & Johnson

JNJ

U.S.

Expanding prenatal and early childhood care in India.

Sometimes, a low-tech cell phone can be a literal lifeline—especially if you live somewhere where regular Internet and health care access is a luxury.

That’s why global conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, in conjunction with the nonprofit group ARMMAN and the J&J parent support arm BabyCenter, launched the “mMitra” program in India. Roughly translating to “mobile friend,” mMitra is a free service that sends pregnant women and new moms in India voice messages that give them health updates and helpful information about raising children. This might include data about preventive care, proper nutrition, and other early-childhood health issues (all delivered in local languages and dialects).

The service is especially useful because even low-income families in the country have at least one mobile device that they share. More than 700,000 Indian women have participated since the project launched in 2014, according to J&J.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Pharmaceuticals

CEO

Alex Gorsky

Website

http://www.jnj.com

Employees

126,400

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$71,890

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$16,540

Market Value ($M)

$353,859

