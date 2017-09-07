Expanding prenatal and early childhood care in India.
Sometimes, a low-tech cell phone can be a literal lifeline—especially if you live somewhere where regular Internet and health care access is a luxury.
That’s why global conglomerate Johnson & Johnson, in conjunction with the nonprofit group ARMMAN and the J&J parent support arm BabyCenter, launched the “mMitra” program in India. Roughly translating to “mobile friend,” mMitra is a free service that sends pregnant women and new moms in India voice messages that give them health updates and helpful information about raising children. This might include data about preventive care, proper nutrition, and other early-childhood health issues (all delivered in local languages and dialects).
The service is especially useful because even low-income families in the country have at least one mobile device that they share. More than 700,000 Indian women have participated since the project launched in 2014, according to J&J.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
CEO
Alex Gorsky
Website
Employees
126,400
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$71,890
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$16,540
Market Value ($M)
$353,859
#35
#97
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Johnson & Johnson
A jury just ordered J&J to pay a woman with ovarian cancer $417 million.
The company was ordered to pay a woman $417 million.
A founder explains.