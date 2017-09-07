HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: VCG via Getty Images

15

Tencent

TECHY

China

A ubiquitous app makes life more secure for workers.

In China, WeChat is a digital nexus where consumers pay bills, hail rides, and shop for baby products; 938 million monthly active users congregate on the platform. WeChat is now expanding into the workplace: Over 20 million users have applied for leave or reimbursements through enterprise accounts. That’s a valuable service in a country where workers often live far from their employers.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Technology

Industry

Internet Services & Retailing

CEO

Pony Ma

Website

http://www.tencent.com

Employees

38,775

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$22,871

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$6,186

Market Value ($M)

$396,432

Tencent is also featured in these fortune lists

#478

Global 500

