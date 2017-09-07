A ubiquitous app makes life more secure for workers.
In China, WeChat is a digital nexus where consumers pay bills, hail rides, and shop for baby products; 938 million monthly active users congregate on the platform. WeChat is now expanding into the workplace: Over 20 million users have applied for leave or reimbursements through enterprise accounts. That’s a valuable service in a country where workers often live far from their employers.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services & Retailing
CEO
Pony Ma
Website
Employees
38,775
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$22,871
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$6,186
Market Value ($M)
$396,432
#478