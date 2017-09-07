HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Tata Consultancy Services

30

Tata Consultancy Services

India

Putting software savvy to work for small farmers.

TCS became India’s biggest information services company by serving giant multinationals. But the company also applies its software savvy to help India’s poorest farmers. Its mKrishi, a mobile advisory service, gives farmers access to customized advice from agricultural experts to help them decide what crops to raise, anticipate weather changes, and predict when crops will fetch the best price.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Technology

Industry

Information Technology Services

CEO

Rajesh Gopinathan

Website

http://www.tcs.com

Employees

387,223

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$17,596

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$3,921

Market Value ($M)

$76,517

29
31
