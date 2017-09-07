Tata Consultancy Services

Putting software savvy to work for small farmers.
TCS became India’s biggest information services company by serving giant multinationals. But the company also applies its software savvy to help India’s poorest farmers. Its mKrishi, a mobile advisory service, gives farmers access to customized advice from agricultural experts to help them decide what crops to raise, anticipate weather changes, and predict when crops will fetch the best price.
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Technology
Industry
Information Technology Services
CEO
Rajesh Gopinathan
Website
Employees
387,223
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$17,596
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$3,921
Market Value ($M)
$76,517