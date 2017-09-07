HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

47

Sodexo

SDXAY

France

Bringing the physically challenged into the workforce.

A food service company with 425,000 workers, Sodexo is a leader in hiring physically challenged people—an underrepresented group often overlooked by employers—and has pledged to make programs for disabled people accessible to 100% of its workforce by 2025. Sodexo also helps farmers with disabilities or health conditions modify their equipment to address mobility challenges.

Impact Segment

Human Rights/Social Justice

Sector

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure

Industry

Food Services

CEO

Michel Landel

Website

http://www.sodexo.com

Employees

425,594

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$22,477

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$707

Market Value ($M)

$17,520

