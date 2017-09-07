Bringing the physically challenged into the workforce.
A food service company with 425,000 workers, Sodexo is a leader in hiring physically challenged people—an underrepresented group often overlooked by employers—and has pledged to make programs for disabled people accessible to 100% of its workforce by 2025. Sodexo also helps farmers with disabilities or health conditions modify their equipment to address mobility challenges.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Human Rights/Social Justice
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
CEO
Michel Landel
Website
Employees
425,594
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$22,477
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$707
Market Value ($M)
$17,520
#484
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Sodexo
Public and private sector employees gather in D.C. to learn about building an inclusive workplace.
Back to the Roots is a prime example.
They're taking aim at the gaps in women’s economic progress.