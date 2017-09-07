HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

12

SAS

U.S.

A big-data giant helps crime-fighters find crucial investigative puzzle pieces.

Start discussing big-data analytics, and most people’s eyes glaze over. But data wranglers from SAS are putting that talent to valuable use, wringing insights out of huge collections of information to help human rights workers, environmentalists, and educators, among others. Case in point: Local law enforcement organizations know about every hate crime committed in the U.S., but many are never reported to the FBI. At an SAS-sponsored event dubbed the North Carolina DataDive, the Anti-Defamation League got help building tools to match online news reports with gaps in the FBI reports. Another group built a tool to identify stores that illegally sell tobacco products to minors. Big data: It’s good business, but it’s not just for businesses.

Impact Segment

Human Rights/Social Justice

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

CEO

James Goodnight

Website

http://www.sas.com

Employees

13,984

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$3,200

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

