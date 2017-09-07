HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

49

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

U.S.

Empowering businesses to fend off cyberattacks.

Protecting a business from hackers requires more nimbleness today, and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks has helped pioneer a firewall that gives companies some needed flexibility. Their tool allows IT pros to control data flows, analyze traffic, and filter and block threats accordingly. Palo Alto is repositioning itself as a platform for others to build security apps—their own plates of armor—on top.

Impact Segment

Education/Discovery

Sector

Technology

Industry

Network & Other Communications Equipment

CEO

Mark McLaughlin

Website

http://www.paloaltonetworks.com

Employees

3,795

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$1,379

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$-226

Market Value ($M)

$12,103

News about Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks' Shares Soar 7% on Strong Customer Growth

A good quarter for the cybersecurity firm.

3 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy Now

These companies are cashing in on the scramble to fight hackers.

Security Startup Netskope Raises $100 Million

The company acts as a gatekeeper between businesses and cloud services.

AT&T Adds Security Apps For Networks

Pitch to customers is cost savings and flexibility.

Cybersecurity Firm Palo Alto's Forecasts Miss Estimates

Shares tumble.

