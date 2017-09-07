Empowering businesses to fend off cyberattacks.
Protecting a business from hackers requires more nimbleness today, and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks has helped pioneer a firewall that gives companies some needed flexibility. Their tool allows IT pros to control data flows, analyze traffic, and filter and block threats accordingly. Palo Alto is repositioning itself as a platform for others to build security apps—their own plates of armor—on top.
Impact Segment
Education/Discovery
Sector
Technology
Industry
Network & Other Communications Equipment
CEO
Mark McLaughlin
Employees
3,795
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$1,379
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$-226
Market Value ($M)
$12,103
