Weaning itself, and millions of customers, from sugar.
The more scientists study sugar, the more they discover how harmful it can be. Nestlé has cut added sugars across most of its portfolio, and plans to cut 5% more by 2020. It has also poured R&D money into changing sugar’s structure. By essentially creating a hollowed-out crystal, Nestlé thinks it can reduce the amount it uses in certain products (including chocolate) by up to 40%.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Food
Industry
Food Consumer Products
CEO
Ulf Mark Schneider
Website
Employees
328,000
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$90,814
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$8,659
Market Value ($M)
$262,727
#64
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Nestlé
They want to make their supply chains safer.
The consumers believe Nestlé has been misleading them for years
Amid Pressure From Daniel Loeb's Third Point.
He urged the world's largest packaged foods maker to improve its margins.