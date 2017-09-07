HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Remo Naegeli—Courtesy of Nestle

14

Nestlé

NSRGY

Switzerland

Weaning itself, and millions of customers, from sugar.

The more scientists study sugar, the more they discover how harmful it can be. Nestlé has cut added sugars across most of its portfolio, and plans to cut 5% more by 2020. It has also poured R&D money into changing sugar’s structure. By essentially creating a hollowed-out crystal, Nestlé thinks it can reduce the amount it uses in certain products (including chocolate) by up to 40%.

Impact Segment

public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Food

Industry

Food Consumer Products

CEO

Ulf Mark Schneider

Website

http://www.nestle.com

Employees

328,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$90,814

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$8,659

Market Value ($M)

$262,727

Nestlé is also featured in these fortune lists

#64

Global 500

