A pollution-fighting transit system will soon get greener.
Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway runs on schedule 99.9% of the time, and commuters enjoy one of the lowest fares in the world. Remarkably, the railway runs without direct taxpayer subsidies: Its “Rail plus Property” model allows it to profit from development rights on land along its routes. Next up: a new generation of low-carbon transit projects, funded in part by a $600 million “green bond” issuance.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Railroads
CEO
Kwok-Kuen Leong
Website
Employees
27,505
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$5,822
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$1,321
Market Value ($M)
$34,671