The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

33

MTR

MTCPY

Hong Kong

A pollution-fighting transit system will soon get greener.

Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway runs on schedule 99.9% of the time, and commuters enjoy one of the lowest fares in the world. Remarkably, the railway runs without direct taxpayer subsidies: Its “Rail plus Property” model allows it to profit from development rights on land along its routes. Next up: a new generation of low-carbon transit projects, funded in part by a $600 million “green bond” issuance.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Railroads

CEO

Kwok-Kuen Leong

Website

http://www.mtr.com.hk

Employees

27,505

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$5,822

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$1,321

Market Value ($M)

$34,671

