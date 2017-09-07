HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tackling China’s carbon-emissions problem, two wheels at a time.

Beijing-based Mobike is the largest among about 30 Chinese startups vying to become China’s dominant, dockless bike sharing platform. The company, backed by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (see No. 15) and Taiwan’s Foxconn, has raised over $928 million to fund its vision for sustainable and responsible mobility.

The company encourages city dwellers to ditch their cars and scooters for cheery orange bicycles, which can be rented for less than a dollar per ride by simply scanning a QR code on a free app. The system hasn’t been glitch-free—some cities have reported problems with people throwing the bikes away or leaving them in hazardous places. But Mobike now has over 100 million registered users in 100 cities worldwide, and the World Wildlife Federation estimates that the 2.5 billion kilometers collectively ridden by users since the venture’s April 2016 launch equates to a reduction of 610,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The bike’s sensors, meanwhile, are assembling a vast trove of data about user habits. The company says the data will be used to determine bike distribution plans and help governments build better transport
infrastructure.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computer Software

CEO

Davis Wang

Website

http://www.mobike.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

