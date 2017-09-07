HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Levi Strauss

11

Levi Strauss

U.S.

An apparel-industry standard bearer pushes its suppliers to do more for garment workers.

The inventor of blue jeans launched the industry’s compliance movement 26 years ago, to set standards for how garment workers should be treated. Now it’s pushing apparel makers to do more than just monitor factories to help the people who work there. That means engaging vendors (rather than just policing them) in a project that Levi’s broadly calls Improving Worker Well-Being. The company is agnostic as to what form that takes—be it supervisor training or a factory cooling system—so long as it meets workers’ needs. Suppliers are rewarded with less absenteeism and more productive workers, and Levi’s gets better partners. The company has already reached 42 of its own vendors (that’s 140,000 workers) and inspired Target to follow suit.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Apparel

CEO

Charles Bergh

Website

http://www.levistrauss.com

Employees

13,200

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$4,553

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$291

Market Value ($M)

-

