LeapFrog Investments

Building financial safety nets in Asia and Africa.
In 2008, this private equity firm launched a $135 million social-impact investing fund aimed at emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Today, the firm’s 17 portfolio companies reach 111 million people—more than 80% of them in low income brackets—with financial and health services that are hard to access in their home countries. Among the LeapFrog stars: South Africa’s AllLife, the first company to offer life insurance coverage to HIV-positive individuals, and Petra, the largest independent pension trustee in Ghana.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Financials
Industry
Diversified Financials
CEO
Andrew Kuper
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-