HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Jjumba_Martin—Courtesy of Leapfrog

5

LeapFrog Investments

Australia

Building financial safety nets in Asia and Africa.

In 2008, this private equity firm launched a $135 million social-impact investing fund aimed at emerging markets in Asia and Africa. Today, the firm’s 17 portfolio companies reach 111 million people—more than 80% of them in low income brackets—with financial and health services that are hard to access in their home countries. Among the LeapFrog stars: South Africa’s AllLife, the first company to offer life insurance coverage to HIV-positive individuals, and Petra, the largest independent pension trustee in Ghana.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Financials

Industry

Diversified Financials

CEO

Andrew Kuper

Website

http://www.leapfroginvest.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

4
6
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.