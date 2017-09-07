Turning America’s farmers into earth allies.
Agriculture accounts for about 9% of U.S greenhouse gas emissions; Land O’Lakes wants to bring that figure down. The nearly 100-year-old farmer-owned cooperative, which touches half of the harvested acres in the U.S., launched a new business unit last year; it uses ag-tech to help farmers up their efficiency while improving soil health and water quality.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Food
Industry
Food Consumer Products
CEO
Christopher Policinski
Website
Employees
10,000
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$13,233
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$245
Market Value ($M)
-
