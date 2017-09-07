A small airline sets the pace on renewable fuels.
The sixth-largest airline in the U.S. can’t help but use enormous quantities of fuel, water, and metals. But by relying more on eco-friendly fuel and recycling all sorts of waste, from crew uniforms to plane parts to food, JetBlue is reducing its impact on the planet. The airline last year agreed to buy over 330 million gallons of renewable fuel over the next decade, one of the largest such deals yet.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Airlines
CEO
Robin Hayes
Website
Employees
15,986
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$6,632
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$759
Market Value ($M)
$6,501
