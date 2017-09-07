HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

46

JetBlue

JBLU

U.S.

A small airline sets the pace on renewable fuels.

The sixth-largest airline in the U.S. can’t help but use enormous quantities of fuel, water, and metals. But by relying more on eco-friendly fuel and recycling all sorts of waste, from crew uniforms to plane parts to food, JetBlue is reducing its impact on the planet. The airline last year agreed to buy over 330 million gallons of renewable fuel over the next decade, one of the largest such deals yet.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Transportation

Industry

Airlines

CEO

Robin Hayes

Website

http://www.jetblue.com

Employees

15,986

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$6,632

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$759

Market Value ($M)

$6,501

#403

Fortune 500

