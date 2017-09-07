HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Insurance Australia Group

29

Insurance Australia Group

IAUGY

Australia

Devoting dollars to driver safety.

Australia’s largest issuer of motor vehicle insurance is also the country’s only insurer with a dedicated research facility, and it puts its findings to use to keep drivers safer. It developed Australia’s first system that rated a vehicle’s resistance to theft; it also offers customers premium discounts of up to 15% if their vehicle has autonomous emergency braking, technology that can sharply reduce fatalities.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Financials

Industry

Insurance: Property & Casualty

CEO

Peter Harmer

Website

http://www.iag.com.au

Employees

2,700

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$6,899

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$701

Market Value ($M)

$11,972

