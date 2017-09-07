Insurance Australia Group

Devoting dollars to driver safety.
Australia’s largest issuer of motor vehicle insurance is also the country’s only insurer with a dedicated research facility, and it puts its findings to use to keep drivers safer. It developed Australia’s first system that rated a vehicle’s resistance to theft; it also offers customers premium discounts of up to 15% if their vehicle has autonomous emergency braking, technology that can sharply reduce fatalities.
Impact Segment
Public Health/Nutrition
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property & Casualty
CEO
Peter Harmer
Website
Employees
2,700
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$6,899
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$701
Market Value ($M)
$11,972