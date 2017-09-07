HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

32

Ikea

Sweden

Expanding a supply chain to help the neediest find work.

Ikea relies on more than 1,000 suppliers to help produce its globally popular furniture. Its social entrepreneurs initiative widens that circle to include the disadvantaged. The company is working with an NGO in Jordan that plans to employ about 200 Syrian refugees to produce goods like textiles and rugs. Other initiative projects employ women entrepreneurs in India and female immigrants in Sweden.

Impact Segment

Human Rights/Social Justice

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailing

CEO

Jesper Brodin

Website

http://www.ikea.com

Employees

163,600

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$38,941

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$4,663

Market Value ($M)

-

