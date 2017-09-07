Expanding a supply chain to help the neediest find work.
Ikea relies on more than 1,000 suppliers to help produce its globally popular furniture. Its social entrepreneurs initiative widens that circle to include the disadvantaged. The company is working with an NGO in Jordan that plans to employ about 200 Syrian refugees to produce goods like textiles and rugs. Other initiative projects employ women entrepreneurs in India and female immigrants in Sweden.
Impact Segment
Human Rights/Social Justice
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailing
CEO
Jesper Brodin
Website
Employees
163,600
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$38,941
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$4,663
Market Value ($M)
-