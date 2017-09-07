A greener approach to coffee and ice cream.
Grupo Nutresa, the leading processed food company in Colombia, has masterfully reduced its environmental impact by cutting energy and water consumption and scaling back greenhouse gas emissions. It helps Colombian coffee growers produce beans with up to 90% less water, as just one example. Its “Germinar” program aims to fight malnutrition by training local vulnerable populations on how to live sustainably off of their own land. It also promotes healthy living among Colombian children in a joint venture with UNICEF, WFP, and the Colombian Education Ministry. Nutresa also supports food banks in the countries where it operates. Thanks to these and other efforts, it is the only Latin American food company listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and holds the second highest score in that category.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Food
Industry
Food Production
CEO
Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio
Website
Employees
45,600
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$2,849
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$130
Market Value ($M)
$4,255