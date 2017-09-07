HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

45

Grupo Nutresa

Colombia

A greener approach to coffee and ice cream.

Grupo Nutresa, the leading processed food company in Colombia, has masterfully reduced its environmental impact by cutting energy and water consumption and scaling back greenhouse gas emissions. It helps Colombian coffee growers produce beans with up to 90% less water, as just one example. Its “Germinar” program aims to fight malnutrition by training local vulnerable populations on how to live sustainably off of their own land. It also promotes healthy living among Colombian children in a joint venture with UNICEF, WFP, and the Colombian Education Ministry. Nutresa also supports food banks in the countries where it operates. Thanks to these and other efforts, it is the only Latin American food company listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and holds the second highest score in that category.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Food

Industry

Food Production

CEO

Carlos Ignacio Gallego Palacio

Website

http://www.gruponutresa.com

Employees

45,600

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$2,849

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$130

Market Value ($M)

$4,255

