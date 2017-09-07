A plumbing-fixture maker devotes itself to saving water.
Germany has some of the world’s toughest sustainability standards, so a German company that routinely wins awards in that department is worth noting. Grohe, part of Japan’s Lixil Group since 2014, has an obsessive approach to eradicating waste and minimizing energy use. It recycles 99% of the water it uses in making its kitchen and bathroom fittings. Its smart home system shuts down a residence’s water supply if it detects a leaky pipe; and its water filtration systems provide bottled-quality water from the faucet with a carbon footprint 40% smaller than that of normal bottled water. Corporate standards are maintained by staff training sessions, while suppliers are subjected to strict audits to ensure they meet social and environmental benchmarks.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Building Materials, Glass
CEO
Michael Rauterkus
Website
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-