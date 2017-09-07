HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Raphael Drent—Courtesy of Grohe

34

Grohe

Germany

A plumbing-fixture maker devotes itself to saving water.

Germany has some of the world’s toughest sustainability standards, so a German company that routinely wins awards in that department is worth noting. Grohe, part of Japan’s Lixil Group since 2014, has an obsessive approach to eradicating waste and minimizing energy use. It recycles 99% of the water it uses in making its kitchen and bathroom fittings. Its smart home system shuts down a residence’s water supply if it detects a leaky pipe; and its water filtration systems provide bottled-quality water from the faucet with a carbon footprint 40% smaller than that of normal bottled water. Corporate standards are maintained by staff training sessions, while suppliers are subjected to strict audits to ensure they meet social and environmental benchmarks.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Building Materials, Glass

CEO

Michael Rauterkus

Website

http://www.grohe-group.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

