A motorbike-fueled delivery service drives a boom.
Like an Uber for motorbikes, Indonesian start-up Go-Jek zoomed onto the scene in 2010. The on-demand delivery service—offering rides, food, beauticians and more—has jolted the economies of even famously gridlocked cities like Jakarta, where small businesses have seen their sales soar once they’ve registered on the company’s platform. The company’s 300,000-plus drivers are doing well—they all get health benefits, insurance, safety training and access to microfinance loans. And so is Go-Jek, which landed $1.2 billion in funding from Tencent in May.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Trucking
CEO
Nadiem Makarim
Website
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-