HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Foto L’Osservatore Romano/Courtesy of Enel

20

Enel

ENLAY

Italy

A multinational energy company strives to lower the world’s carbon footprint.

Becoming entirely carbon-neutral by 2050: That’s what this company, which generates and distributes energy in 30 countries, has set its sights on doing. In 2015, 46% of the energy Enel supplied was produced without any carbon dioxide emissions. Enel recently created the first geothermal plant in Latin America (in Cerro Pabellon, Chile). It has also been teaming up with smaller energy innovators: Over the past two years, Enel has collaborated on 80 sustainability projects by startups, including a “Vehicle-to-Grid” hub in Denmark that channels surplus energy from electric cars back into the main power grid.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Energy

Industry

Utilities

CEO

Francesco Starace

Website

http://www.enel.com

Employees

62,080

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$78,064

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$2,842

Market Value ($M)

$61,634

Enel is also featured in these fortune lists

#84

Global 500

19
21
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.