A multinational energy company strives to lower the world’s carbon footprint.
Becoming entirely carbon-neutral by 2050: That’s what this company, which generates and distributes energy in 30 countries, has set its sights on doing. In 2015, 46% of the energy Enel supplied was produced without any carbon dioxide emissions. Enel recently created the first geothermal plant in Latin America (in Cerro Pabellon, Chile). It has also been teaming up with smaller energy innovators: Over the past two years, Enel has collaborated on 80 sustainability projects by startups, including a “Vehicle-to-Grid” hub in Denmark that channels surplus energy from electric cars back into the main power grid.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities
CEO
Francesco Starace
Website
Employees
62,080
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$78,064
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$2,842
Market Value ($M)
$61,634
#84