Change the World

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

48

Dell Technologies

U.S.

Mailing more goods in green packages.

Earlier this year, the tech giant that pioneered build-and-mail-to-­order computers began collecting ocean-bound plastics from beaches and waterways—and recycling the waste into “trays” for shipping its high-ticket consumer laptops. The program is expected to keep 16,000 pounds of plastics out of our oceans; it has also saved Dell more than $1 million, and Dell has big plans to expand.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computers, Office Equipment

CEO

Michael Dell

Website

http://www.dell.com

Employees

138,000

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$61,642

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$-1,672

Market Value ($M)

-

Dell Technologies is also featured in these fortune lists

#41

Fortune 500

#124

Global 500

