Dell Technologies

Mailing more goods in green packages.
Earlier this year, the tech giant that pioneered build-and-mail-to-order computers began collecting ocean-bound plastics from beaches and waterways—and recycling the waste into “trays” for shipping its high-ticket consumer laptops. The program is expected to keep 16,000 pounds of plastics out of our oceans; it has also saved Dell more than $1 million, and Dell has big plans to expand.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
CEO
Michael Dell
Website
Employees
138,000
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$61,642
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$-1,672
Market Value ($M)
-
