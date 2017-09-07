HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Creating jobs for older workers in a society that often forces them to retire early.

For South Koreans, age isn’t just a number, but a problem in a land where the elderly population is growing rapidly. By 2050, more than half of its workers will be over 50, and almost half of those over 65 years today are in poverty. Aggravating this issue: Mandatory retirement ages of 55 or 60 are common in the country.

Conglomerate CJ Group has offered those who are cast out of the workforce a way back in: delivering its packages. Under CJ Logistics, the company has trained older people to be delivery agents across most of the country’s provinces. Over 1,000 jobs have been created, and the average monthly income is 180% higher than that offered in part-time public-sector jobs for seniors. CJ aims to expand this model to those with disabilities and low-income populations. “One of the most important things a corporation can do is to create jobs,” said Heekyung Jo Min, a social-responsibility executive at the company.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Food

Industry

Food Production

CEO

Kyung-Shik Sohn/Jay-Hyun Lee

Website

http://www.cj.net

Employees

-

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$20,642

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$192

Market Value ($M)

$4,606

