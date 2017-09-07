HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Johannes Arlt—Courtesy of Chobani

44

Chobani

U.S.

A fast-rising food company shares the wealth with resettled refugees.

At a time when immigration continues to be a hot-button topic, Chobani and its founder and CEO, Hamdi Ulukaya, have doubled down on their efforts to help immigrants and refugees integrate into U.S. life—even as the company has weathered physical threats and the specter of boycotts. Some 30% of the yogurt juggernaut’s 2,000-employee workforce in Idaho and upstate New York was born abroad, and of those, several hundred are resettled refugees. Ulukaya’s efforts go beyond his adopted home country; the Turkish-born entrepreneur has also pumped $5 million into a program to encourage startups in his native land.

The Chobani brand, meanwhile, hasn’t been hurt by the attention: Annual sales are now running at about $2 billion, and it’s now the No. 1 Greek yogurt brand in the U.S. and the No. 2 yogurt maker overall. Ulukaya has thanked his employees in a very specific way: Last year, he pledged to give away 10% of the company’s shares in the event of an IPO or a sale, a windfall ­potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars at current valuations.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Food

Industry

Food Production

CEO

Hamdi Ulukaya

Website

http://www.chobani.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

