Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Rodrigo Arangua—AFP/Getty Images

22

CH2M

U.S.

An engineering firm brings extensive environmental expertise to huge public projects.

When the Panama Canal Authority insisted that its massive new locks waste less water than the old ones, CH2M helped design and build the solution: cleverly engineered recycling basins. The firm began developing environmental expertise decades ago, a prescient strategy given today’s demand for greater sustainability in construction. Current notable projects include a 20-mile elevated railway on Oahu, a 16-mile waterway in Dubai, and London’s Crossrail project. Its environmental capabilities were a major attraction for the Jacobs engineering firm, which recently said it would buy CH2M for $3.3 billion.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction, Engineering

CEO

Jacqueline Hinman

Website

http://www.ch2m.com

Employees

20,000

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$5,236

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$15

Market Value ($M)

-

