An engineering firm brings extensive environmental expertise to huge public projects.
When the Panama Canal Authority insisted that its massive new locks waste less water than the old ones, CH2M helped design and build the solution: cleverly engineered recycling basins. The firm began developing environmental expertise decades ago, a prescient strategy given today’s demand for greater sustainability in construction. Current notable projects include a 20-mile elevated railway on Oahu, a 16-mile waterway in Dubai, and London’s Crossrail project. Its environmental capabilities were a major attraction for the Jacobs engineering firm, which recently said it would buy CH2M for $3.3 billion.
Impact Segment
Environmental Impact
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction, Engineering
CEO
Jacqueline Hinman
Website
Employees
20,000
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$5,236
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$15
Market Value ($M)
-
#494