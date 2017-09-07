HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Cemex

18

Cemex

CX

Mexico

A concrete maker helps put roofs over more people’s heads in Latin America.

Cemex, one of the world’s largest suppliers of ­cement, concrete, and ­aggregates, has gone to great lengths to foster sustainable building practices in Latin America. Its program, dubbed “Growing,” has reached 3 million people. In Mexico alone, an estimated 6.7% of the homes repaired in the last 20 years have benefited from Cemex’s green building push.

“Growing” is about more than altruism: It also builds a market for the company’s products. One element of the program provides Cemex materials for houses and home improvement to families earning less than $3 a day. Households with slightly higher salaries can obtain loans to finance similar purchases. And other Cemex programs train would-be contractors (and potential future customers) in construction and entrepreneurship.

Cemex has also been tackling one of the region’s endemic problems: unsafe stoves. ­Cemex’s Clean Cookstoves are concrete stoves that have been installed to replace dangerous and open stoves in over 80,000 households in Latin America.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Building Materials, Glass

CEO

-

Website

http://www.cemex.com

Employees

41,853

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$13,428

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$751

Market Value ($M)

$13,813

