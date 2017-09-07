A concrete maker helps put roofs over more people’s heads in Latin America.
Cemex, one of the world’s largest suppliers of cement, concrete, and aggregates, has gone to great lengths to foster sustainable building practices in Latin America. Its program, dubbed “Growing,” has reached 3 million people. In Mexico alone, an estimated 6.7% of the homes repaired in the last 20 years have benefited from Cemex’s green building push.
“Growing” is about more than altruism: It also builds a market for the company’s products. One element of the program provides Cemex materials for houses and home improvement to families earning less than $3 a day. Households with slightly higher salaries can obtain loans to finance similar purchases. And other Cemex programs train would-be contractors (and potential future customers) in construction and entrepreneurship.
Cemex has also been tackling one of the region’s endemic problems: unsafe stoves. Cemex’s Clean Cookstoves are concrete stoves that have been installed to replace dangerous and open stoves in over 80,000 households in Latin America.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Building Materials, Glass
CEO
-
Website
Employees
41,853
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$13,428
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$751
Market Value ($M)
$13,813
