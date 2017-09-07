Making money accessible by phone in a mostly “unbanked” nation.
Bangladesh’s citizens face huge financial challenges: More than one-third of the population lives below the poverty line, and around 60% have no access to a bank or other formal financial institution. Enter bKash, now the country’s most popular mobile financial service provider. It allows people to make payments and transfer money via their phones. Some 22% of Bangladeshi adults now use bKash, and more than 4.5 million transactions pass through the system every day. Citizens also benefit from bKash’s many competitors; the country’s mobile banking transactions topped $20 billion in 2015.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Business Services
Industry
Financial Data Services
CEO
Kamal Quadir
Website
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-