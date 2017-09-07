HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

23

bKash

Bangladesh

Making money accessible by phone in a mostly “unbanked” nation.

Bangladesh’s citizens face huge financial challenges: More than one-third of the population lives below the poverty line, and around 60% have no access to a bank or other formal financial institution. Enter bKash, now the country’s most popular mobile financial service provider. It allows people to make payments and transfer money via their phones. Some 22% of Bangladeshi adults now use bKash, and more than 4.5 million transactions pass through the system every day. Citizens also benefit from bKash’s many competitors; the country’s mobile banking transactions topped $20 billion in 2015.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Financial Data Services

CEO

Kamal Quadir

Website

http://www.bkash.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

