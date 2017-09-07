Bendigo & Adelaide Bank

Helping isolated communities run their own banks.
In the 1990s, consolidation resulted in the closure of almost a third of Australia’s bank branches. Approached by abandoned communities, this bank launched a Community Bank model in 1998 where townspeople could own and operate their own branches. Around 320 localities now run such banks, with almost $165 million disbursed from profits to local causes.
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Financials
Industry
Commercial Banks
CEO
Michael Hirst
Employees
4,413
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$2,210
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$324
Market Value ($M)
$4,500