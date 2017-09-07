HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Bendigo & Adelaide Bank

Australia

Helping isolated communities run their own banks.

In the 1990s, consolidation resulted in the closure of almost a third of Australia’s bank branches. Approached by abandoned communities, this bank launched a Community Bank model in 1998 where townspeople could own and operate their own branches. Around 320 localities now run such banks, with almost $165 million disbursed from profits to local causes.

Impact Segment

Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion

Sector

Financials

Industry

Commercial Banks

CEO

Michael Hirst

Website

http://www.bendigoadelaide.com.au

Employees

4,413

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$2,210

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$324

Market Value ($M)

$4,500

