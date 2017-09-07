Keeping food safe for those who need it most.
For the 20 million people facing starvation around the world, getting food that arrives intact and ready to endure the worst conditions can be a matter of life and death. Since 2015, the Australian-based packaging giant Amcor has been working with the World Food Programme on improving the way aid and foodstuffs are delivered to the most remote parts of the world. Already, revamped packages housing vital nutritional supplements have saved almost $3.2 million for the WFP, and reduced packaging waste by 275 tons.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Human Rights/Social Justice
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Packaging, Containers
CEO
Ron Delia
Website
Employees
35,000
Company Type
Public
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$9,101
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
$597
Market Value ($M)
$14,676