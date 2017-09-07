HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Courtesy of Amcor

42

Amcor

AMCYR

Australia

Keeping food safe for those who need it most.

For the 20 million people facing starvation around the world, getting food that arrives intact and ready to endure the worst conditions can be a matter of life and death. Since 2015, the Australian-based packaging giant Amcor has been working with the World Food Programme on improving the way aid and foodstuffs are delivered to the most remote parts of the world. Already, revamped packages housing vital nutritional supplements have saved almost $3.2 million for the WFP, and reduced packaging waste by 275 tons.

Impact Segment

Human Rights/Social Justice

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Packaging, Containers

CEO

Ron Delia

Website

http://www.amcor.com

Employees

35,000

Company Type

Public

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$9,101

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

$597

Market Value ($M)

$14,676

