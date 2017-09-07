A tree-planting app inspires earth-friendly habits.
There are apps for tracking your calorie intake, so why not for your carbon footprint? Ant Financial’s Ant Forest app has lured 450 million users in China to do just that, in fulfillment of parent Alibaba Group’s pledge to use financial technology to tackle climate change. Users earn points toward planting virtual trees by adopting earth-friendly habits. The company plants a real tree for every 17.9 kg of carbon saved: Over 8 million will be planted in 2017. And the engagement keeps customers loyal to Ant’s widely used payment app.
