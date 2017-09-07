HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Photo: Imaginechina

6

Ant Financial

China

A tree-planting app inspires earth-friendly habits.

There are apps for tracking your calorie intake, so why not for your carbon footprint? Ant Financial’s Ant Forest app has lured 450 million users in China to do just that, in fulfillment of parent Alibaba Group’s pledge to use financial technology to tackle climate change. Users earn points toward planting virtual trees by adopting earth-friendly habits. The company plants a real tree for every 17.9 kg of carbon saved: Over 8 million will be planted in 2017. And the engagement keeps customers loyal to Ant’s widely used payment app.

Impact Segment

Environmental Impact

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Financial Data Services

CEO

Eric Jing

Website

http://www.alipay.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

