A sharing-economy pioneer shares more with hosts.
In the gig economy, fees charged by the “platform” companies can make a big dent in users’ income. But people who rent out their homes via Airbnb, the lodging juggernaut, keep up to 97% of the cost of the rental (that compares with 70% to 80% at ride-sharing companies). That generosity empowers hosts who need the money, and it hasn’t stopped Airbnb from becoming profitable.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
Impact Segment
Economic Opportunity/Financial Inclusion
Sector
Technology
Industry
Internet Services & Retailing
CEO
Brian Chesky
Website
Employees
-
Company Type
Private
Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)
-
Market Value ($M)
-