The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

23andMe

U.S.

Arming people with detailed information about their bodies, and the freedom to act on it.

The notion of a Silicon Valley unicorn that collects your genetic information makes some people reflexively nervous. But 23andMe cofounder and CEO Anne Wojcicki makes a strong case that her firm is about personal empowerment.

The startup won a milestone Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval this year: Now, 23andMe is allowed to sell its at-home DNA testing kits ­directly to consumers and provide them with detailed risk reports for a variety of conditions like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease—with no prescription required. For Wojcicki, the technology extends to people the right to know as much as possible about their own bodies. She points out that a huge slice of 23andMe customers have made lifestyle changes based on what they learn from the company’s tests. Users can also choose to share their data to assist clinical drug research. 23andMe says it now has more than 2 million customers across the globe.

Impact Segment

Public Health/Nutrition

Sector

Business Services

Industry

Business Services

CEO

Anne Wojcicki

Website

http://www.23andme.com

Employees

-

Company Type

Private

Revenues ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Profits ($M) (Last Fiscal Year)

-

Market Value ($M)

-

