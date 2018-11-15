Businessperson of the Year

Home
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin
List View
We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
7

Walt Bettinger

CEO, Charles Schwab
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin
Noah Berger—Fortune Global Forum

The bull market and low-interest-rate environment have been very good indeed to brokerage Charles Schwab and its CEO of 10 years, Walt Bettinger, who joined Schwab in the ’90s when it bought his retirement-plan business. Schwab used the pain of the financial crisis to expand its off erings beyond its discount stock-trading roots to off er a little bit of everything to everyone: It’s a bank, a mutual fund combine, a full-service brokerage, a collection of wealth managers, and even a robo-adviser. The results : three-year annual revenue growth of almost 13% and annual earnings growth of more than 21%. With a 72% stock market return over the same period, add shareholders to the list of those satisfied by the
company Bettinger leads.

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com