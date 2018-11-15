Walt Bettinger
The bull market and low-interest-rate environment have been very good indeed to brokerage Charles Schwab and its CEO of 10 years, Walt Bettinger, who joined Schwab in the ’90s when it bought his retirement-plan business. Schwab used the pain of the financial crisis to expand its off erings beyond its discount stock-trading roots to off er a little bit of everything to everyone: It’s a bank, a mutual fund combine, a full-service brokerage, a collection of wealth managers, and even a robo-adviser. The results : three-year annual revenue growth of almost 13% and annual earnings growth of more than 21%. With a 72% stock market return over the same period, add shareholders to the list of those satisfied by the
company Bettinger leads.