Susan Griffith
A onetime Progressive claims rep, Griffith took the helm of the insurer in 2016 with an eye toward convincing consumers to buy a wider range of policies from the company. Her strategy appears to be working: The number of premiums sold was up nearly 15% in 2016, with the company’s new property insurance lines accounting for a growing share of sales. Not even one of the worst hurricane seasons in history has thrown the stock off course: Total revenue has grown more than 13%—and net income nearly 43%—over the past 12 months. As for Progressive shares, they have surged more than 60% over the same period.
—Kristen Bellstrom