Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
20

Sheng Yue Gui

CEO, Geely Automobile Holdings
Mike Clarke—AFP/Getty Images

What do Nissan, Honda, and Toyota have in common? In the first six months of 2018, Geely Automotive leapfrogged them all to become the third-best-selling car brand in China, the world’s biggest auto market. What’s more, it increased sales 43% year over year, even as overall Chinese car sales declined. Geely has built a global footprint thanks to founder and chairman Li Shufu, who engineered its 2010 acquisition of Sweden’s Volvo. But its market-share wins in China testify to the skills of Gui, its CEO since 2006, who has also managed to deftly guide Geely into the electric-car and autonomous-vehicle arenas. Next up: bringing its Lynk & Co brand to Europe. As Gui said this summer, “We have a real product to go global now.”

