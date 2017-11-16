Sheng Yue Gui
There were plenty of skeptics when Geely, a modest Hangzhou, China–based brand and the majority owner of Geely Automotive, bought Volvo, the Swedish carmaker, in 2010. Harvard Business Review ticked off a few reasons for doubt back then, but all amounted to this: The Chinese company lacked the “management skills” to pull off such a large integration. Today, both brands are undeniably better off: Geely Automotive, under the leadership of Gui (in partnership with Geely CEO An Cong Hui), has masterfully adapted Volvo’s technology and style. And over the past three years, shareholders have been rewarded with a total return of 691%. —Erika Fry