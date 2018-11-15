Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
18

Patrick Bass

CEO, Thyssenkrupp
Photograph by Benjamin Rasmussen for Fortune

It’s easy for corporate success stories to get lost in the unglitzy realm of manufacturing; it’s easier still when they’re buried inside a struggling global conglomerate. Thyssenkrupp North America is one such tale—and the unassuming protagonist here is Patrick Bass, who took the helm in January 2015. Since then, tkNA, which operates more than 40 businesses making 1,000-plus things, from industrial materials to automotive assembly lines, has solidly boosted both sales and profit margins while steadfastly investing in new tech to seed the next generation of growth. Bass, whose 6-foot-5 offensive lineman frame seems to belie the soft-spoken engineer inside, has focused on building the tools for a digital-industrial age—but it’s machine-making wizardry that gets him most excited. Just get him talking about “the Multi,” a “rope-less” elevator that can go horizontally and diagonally as well as vertically. Anyone who’s ever wanted to ride in the “Wonkavator” now has a chance.

