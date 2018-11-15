Businessperson of the Year

Home
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin
List View
We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
9

Mary Dillon

CEO, Ulta Beauty
  • E-mail
  • Tweet
  • Facebook
  • Linkedin
Photograph by Rebecca Greenfield for Fortune

No blemishes here: With sales up 74% and the stock up 82% from this time three years ago, the Ulta juggernaut continues, despite other retailers—from Walgreens to Target to Macy’s—raising their beauty game. Ulta figured out early on that customers want beauty products up and down the price ladder, salon services, and a self-service approach (rather than cloying beauty counter salespeople). And it has thrived under the leadership of CEO and self-professed hair product aficionado Mary Dillon. In just the past couple of months, Ulta has announced deals with the high-end Kiehl’s brand and an exclusive arrangement with social media sensation and lip kit queen Kylie Jenner, whose products will get their first-ever brick-and-mortar presentation

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com