Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
5

Kasper Rorsted

CEO, Adidas
Hannah Hlavacek—Adidas

Rorsted was eight years into a skillful makeover of Henkel, a German consumer goods giant known for Right Guard deodorant and glue, when he was named the surprise choice to lead Adidas in 2016. Adidas picked up $1 billion in market value on the news of his appointment and has gained $26 billion (or 128%) since. The 56-year-old exec has sought out efficiencies, grown Adidas e-commerce, and scored big on athleisure, contributing to double-digit growth in the U.S. and Asia. Plus, Adidas got a nice bounce from its sales of World Cup soccer merchandise this year. Rorsted has set aggressive targets for 2020, and analysts, eyeing the global expansion of soccer and the growth of the sportswear
market in China, see room to soar.

