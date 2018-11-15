Kasper Rorsted
Rorsted was eight years into a skillful makeover of Henkel, a German consumer goods giant known for Right Guard deodorant and glue, when he was named the surprise choice to lead Adidas in 2016. Adidas picked up $1 billion in market value on the news of his appointment and has gained $26 billion (or 128%) since. The 56-year-old exec has sought out efficiencies, grown Adidas e-commerce, and scored big on athleisure, contributing to double-digit growth in the U.S. and Asia. Plus, Adidas got a nice bounce from its sales of World Cup soccer merchandise this year. Rorsted has set aggressive targets for 2020, and analysts, eyeing the global expansion of soccer and the growth of the sportswear
market in China, see room to soar.