Jeff Bezos
Author Brad Stone famously called Amazon.com “the Everything Store.” It’s now equally apparent the company’s founder, with his ruthless, focused, methodical approach to business, is “the Everything CEO.” Amazon redefined retailing, and though it took two decades to get there, the company has become consistently profitable. Bezos rewrote the rules for web hosting too, creating Amazon Web Services, the profit and growth engine of the company. Along the way, Bezos has injected new life into the Washington Post and space company Blue Origin. But despite Amazon’s reach (which will increase even further with its headquarters expansions), the company still grows like a startup: Revenues have jumped 26% annually over the past three years.