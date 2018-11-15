Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
11

Jamie Dimon

CEO, JPMorgan Chase
It says something about the stature of JPMorgan Chase’s 62-year-old CEO that he’s spent significant time this year quashing rumors that he’s planning a White House run. But Dimon, who has served 13 years leading the nation’s largest bank, says he’ll stay for at least another five. Investors certainly don’t want to see him go: JPMorgan Chase has delivered total shareholder return of 90% over the past three years. Just as important, Dimon has become a role model for civic-minded capitalism, steering a growing share of the bank’s profits toward struggling urban communities through the $500 million AdvancingCities program, which funds businesses and development in high-poverty neighborhoods from Detroit to Paris.

