Jamie Dimon
It says something about the stature of JPMorgan Chase’s 62-year-old CEO that he’s spent significant time this year quashing rumors that he’s planning a White House run. But Dimon, who has served 13 years leading the nation’s largest bank, says he’ll stay for at least another five. Investors certainly don’t want to see him go: JPMorgan Chase has delivered total shareholder return of 90% over the past three years. Just as important, Dimon has become a role model for civic-minded capitalism, steering a growing share of the bank’s profits toward struggling urban communities through the $500 million AdvancingCities program, which funds businesses and development in high-poverty neighborhoods from Detroit to Paris.