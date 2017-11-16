Huateng (“Pony”) Ma
It’s hard to overstate how deeply embedded Tencent’s products—like its flagship social media app WeChat—are in the lives of its nearly 1 billion users in China. In gaming, messaging, banking, and more, Tencent has made itself indispensable. That has quite literally boosted the fortunes of “Pony” Ma (his surname translates to “horse” in English), who holds almost 9% of the stock in the company he cofounded in 1998 and who briefly snatched the title of China’s richest man away from Alibaba’s Jack Ma. Recently, Tencent spent $2 billion on a 10%-plus stake in Snap, despite the newly public firm’s growth struggles. —Robert Hackett