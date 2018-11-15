Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
Huateng ‘Pony’ Ma

CEO, Tencent
Huateng “Pony” Ma (ma is horse in Chinese, hence the nickname) may be the most soft-spoken billionaire tech entrepreneur in the world. The cofounder of Tencent, Ma quietly presides over one of China’s most dynamic companies. Tencent began as a messaging service but grew into China’s dominant mobile-game maker. Games were lucrative, but Tencent’s WeChat tool—which is how Chinese people talk, message, and pay—catapulted it into the cultural stratosphere. Tencent’s growth has been phenomenal: Revenues and profits have jumped an average of 44% annually for the past three years. One challenge? The Chinese government is cracking down on the addictive nature of Tencent’s games.

