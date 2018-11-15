Businessperson of the Year

We start with results. Each December, when we choose Fortune’s Businessperson of the Year, we run the numbers, weighing 10 financial metrics including 12-month and 36-month increases in profits and revenue (we use a three-year window to eliminate any companies that post a great year following a slump). We also weight stock performance and total shareholder returns over the same period. Only then do we factor in those intangibles that separate so-so CEOs from the standouts—things like business influence, strategic vision, and the impact of their leadership. The result? Twenty businesspeople who delivered.
17

Gary Guthart

CEO, Intuitive Surgical
Gary Guthart, for one, welcomes our new robot overlords. Well, at least when it comes to minimally invasive surgery. Intuitive Surgical’s stock has soared 221% over three years as it has come to dominate the robot-assisted surgery space, where its flagship da Vinci devices are ubiquitous. With four robotic arms that wield various instruments and a high-resolution 3D camera, the da Vinci machines enable surgeons to operate on patients through small surgical holes, nixing the need for cutting someone open. More than 4 million procedures had been conducted with da Vinci systems through 2017. And Guthart isn’t just a businessman; he helped develop the technology that drives computer-enhanced surgery during his time at SRI International.

