Businessperson of the Year

It starts with results. Each December, when we choose Fortunes Businessperson of the Year, we focus first on CEOs who are delivering the goods. Through an exhaustive screening process, we rank companies by 12- and 36-month increases in profits, revenues, and stock performance, then go deeper to include factors like return on capital. (We give more weight to the 12-month results to identify who’s on top today, but also include the 36-month figures to weed out those who may have just had a lucky year.) But it’s not only about the numbers. We lean toward CEOs with vision—those impacting the world beyond their companies. The 20 star executives featured on the pages that follow are doing nothing less than defining the future of business.

François van Houten

CEO, Royal Philips
Not many CEOs have engineered the kind of transformation that van Houten has executed at Philips, steering the 126-year-old Dutch firm through a “radical pivot,” as he calls it—transforming an Old World maker of electronics and lighting into a leader in health care technology. Under his stewardship, Philips has shed slower-growth businesses (it sold its television unit and spun off the lighting business) and invested heavily in R&D to focus on meeting the “world’s unmet needs.” Over the past 12 months, Philips has grown revenues by 30% and profits by 83%. Shareholders, for their part, have gotten a three-year total return of 67%. —Leigh Gallagher

