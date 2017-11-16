Barbara Rentler
Ross Stores CEO Barbara Rentler may be press-averse (to the point, even, that she won’t pose for a photo), but it’s easy to see why she prefers to let the off-price retailer’s numbers speak for themselves. In the face of intense competition from its upmarket rival T.J. Maxx and the expansion of off-price locations by Nordstrom Rack and Macy’s Backstage, Ross Stores continues to report quarter after quarter of sales growth and new store openings. Rentler, with the company since 1986 (and CEO since June 2014), has focused on what brings shoppers in day after day: megadeals on big-name-brand items. In the three years since Rentler has been the chief executive, Ross Stores has hit annual records on revenue and profit each year—and the stock has delivered a 95% return to shareholders. And Ross has built that success staying clear of e-commerce too. It’s now worth $25 billion—or four times Macy’s. —Phil Wahba