Ana Botín
Brexit, financial crises, and general market turbulence around the globe have certainly tested this international retail-banking powerhouse in recent years. Yet Botín, who has helmed Santander since the sudden death of her father, Emilio, in September 2014, has deftly steered the firm to steady revenue and profi t growth while improving the bank’s capital ratios, accelerating digitization, and cultivating greater loyalty from its 140 million customers in Europe and the Americas. In September, Botín named UBS vet Andrea Orcel (a longtime Santander adviser) as CEO, but Botín’s public face seems to get only more prominent with her new and active Twitter account, where she shares her views on everything from the EU to blockchain to feminism.