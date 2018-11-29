World Wide Technology, LLC
Employees say:
“I honestly feel that most of the executive team truly believes in their mission and the core values. I have had conversations with the CEO and he has asked “what do you think” and provided real feedback, which is amazing for a company this size.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Total # of Employees
|4673
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|$9500000000.00
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|90
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|10
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|10
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|10
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late