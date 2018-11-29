Workday
Employees say:
“They encourage people to take care of any real-life issues at home they have and prioritizing that over work, so I appreciate the culture here where it feels like they put their employees first.”
Company Info
|Industry
|Information Technology
|HQ Location
|Pleasanton, California
|Total # of Employees
|6706
|Total U.S. Revenue ($M)
|-
Parental Leave Information
|Business days of maternity leave after childbirth
|90
|Fully-paid business days for maternity leave
|90
|Business days of paternity leave after childbirth
|60
|Fully-paid business days for paternity leave
|60
|Days of parental leave after child adoption
|60
|Onsite child care center
|Child care cost reimbursement for work travel or working late
|Confidential